iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lifted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 12,534,681 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

