iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.58 and last traded at $62.47. Approximately 1,564,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,763,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

