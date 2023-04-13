iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,138 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.07. 2,856,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.