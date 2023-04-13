iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.68. 106,633 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $832.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMGF. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

