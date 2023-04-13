iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.80. Approximately 255,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 444,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

