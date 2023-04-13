iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 3.91% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $91.45. 12,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,688. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

