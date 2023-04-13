iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,883 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,689. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

