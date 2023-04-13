iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.42. 5,598,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,365,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

