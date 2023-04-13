iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.22

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.22 and traded as low as $25.21. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 162,478 shares.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $675.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

