iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $244.39. 442,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,337. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.75. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

