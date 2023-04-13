iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 471.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWD traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 594,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average of $151.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.