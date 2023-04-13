iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average of $180.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

