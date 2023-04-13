iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Boosted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

