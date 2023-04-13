iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Peoples Bank OH’s 4th Largest Position

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,279. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

