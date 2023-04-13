JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Chewy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 312.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after acquiring an additional 458,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

