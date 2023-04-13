Joystick Price Tops $0.0472 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $22,038.57 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04862271 USD and is up 7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $38,496.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

