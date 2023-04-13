JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 344,170 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85,725.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000.

BATS:JPHY opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

