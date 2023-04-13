JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $45.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 61,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

