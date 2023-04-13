JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Overweight

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.