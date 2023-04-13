Julie Lodge-Jarrett Sells 8,560 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.92. The stock had a trading volume of 488,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 345,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,543,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

