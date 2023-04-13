Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $599.24 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $599.24 million and $18.98 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,912,215,818 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,892,081,039.419033. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03308143 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $17,339,254.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

