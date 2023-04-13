Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kazia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kazia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kazia Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KZIA opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

About Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

