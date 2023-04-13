KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,092 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 733.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $309.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

