Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $164.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

