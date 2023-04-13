Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.