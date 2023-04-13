Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,326 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $30,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,373,000 after buying an additional 591,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $176.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

