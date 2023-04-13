Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,447 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.72. 148,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,333. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

