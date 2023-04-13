Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 65,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,243. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.