Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,695,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 646,693 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 437,949 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 629,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,879. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

