Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,634 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $63,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.08. The stock had a trading volume of 427,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $190.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

