Keybank National Association OH Has $415.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,309 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $415,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,804 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

