Keybank National Association OH Has $90.23 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $90,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded up $7.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.71. The company had a trading volume of 210,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,416. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.02. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $431.27.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

