Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,965,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $132,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,578. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

