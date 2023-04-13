Keybank National Association OH Purchases 169,544 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,029,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $196,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

