Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,806 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $78,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.50. 256,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $487.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

