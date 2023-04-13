KOK Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $39.90 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $39.90 million and $948,311.44 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,701.51 or 0.99970362 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07551352 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $957,704.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.