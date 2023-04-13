KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 1,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 349,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF by 34,434.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in carbon credits commodities. The fund is passively managed to primarily hold futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits. The fund invests in GEOs and N-GEOs that mature in the next two years KSET was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.