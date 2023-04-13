Kujira Hits 24 Hour Volume of $249,659.78 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $70.01 million and approximately $249,659.78 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.59178239 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $211,979.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

