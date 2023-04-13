L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.58. The company had a trading volume of 227,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.13 and its 200 day moving average is $213.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

