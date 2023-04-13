Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.37

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.37 ($21.05) and traded as high as €21.65 ($23.53). Lagardere shares last traded at €21.30 ($23.15), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Lagardere Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.38.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
Featured Articles
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.