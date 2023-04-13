Lakeland Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

LKFN opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $234,648.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,164.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $514,609. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 136,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Stories

