Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Down 3.1%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 76,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 360,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

