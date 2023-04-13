Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $27.25 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,192,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,069 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $27,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 180,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 634,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

