Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $32.94 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.31% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $32,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 409,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,264. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.95%.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

