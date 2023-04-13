Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

