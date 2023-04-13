Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Financial Review

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Legacy Reserves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $458.46 million 0.63 $57.88 million $1.37 5.45 Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amplify Energy and Legacy Reserves, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.64%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 12.62% -97.97% 12.65% Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Legacy Reserves on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Legacy Reserves

(Get Rating)

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.