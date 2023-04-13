Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 5.9% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.68.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

