Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $57.60. 430,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $73.26.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

