Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LNC opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after buying an additional 351,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after buying an additional 41,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

