Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $114.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

